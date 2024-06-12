Sheep Week 2024 a celebration of wool, women and innovation in agriculture

Sheep Week was held at the Australian Agricultural Centre recently, offering a diverse program that catered to farmers, aspiring wool producers, and curious young minds.
Some 225 students from Years 3 to 6 embarked on a fascinating journey to learn about wool, from the sheep's back to everyday uses.
Students participated in interactive activities like testing wool strength, sheep shearing, and learning wool spinning techniques.
They put their STEM skills to the test by designing solutions using wool.
The workshops delved into wool's amazing properties, highlighting its waterproof, fire-resistant, odour-resistant, and temperature-regulating properties.
Students learned how these qualities make wool a perfect choice for everyday uses. They also gained insights into the processing chain, understanding the transformation of wool into clothing, carpets, shoes, and accessories.
The week started on Monday, June 3 with a highly successful Women in Ag Crutching Course delivered by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI).
The course welcomed twelve ladies who travelled to Crookwell from around New South Wales, including Forbes, Wellington, Queanbeyan, and Bigga.
Trainer Josh Clayton guided participants through catching and dragging sheep, grinder and handpiece maintenance, and body preparation for shearing.
The course fostered a welcoming environment for both experienced and new participants, filled with laughter and a shared passion for the industry.
The night of Thursday, June 6 focused on connectivity with presentations by Christina Cawkell from Telstra and Jennifer Medway from the Regional Tech Hub.
Their presentations discussed the importance of farm connectivity and how AgTech can help farmers maximise profits.
From improving shed and yard connectivity to preventing theft, the session explored various solutions tailored to farm needs.
Gunning famer Jennifer shared a real-life example of adopting eBALES after learning about them at Sheep Week 2023. She says, don't hesitate to ask about solutions to simplify farm operations.
Sheep Week concluded with a SpraySmart AQF3 Chemical Accreditation Course, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills for safe and responsible chemical application on livestock and plants.
This event was made possible through sponsorship and support from Rabobank, Bunnings, Telstra, Regional Tech Hub, SpraySmart, George the Farmer, AWI, Crookwell STEM Academy of Excellence, and Leanne Kelly Camp Cooking.
