Magistrate varies bail conditions for man accused of murder

A man accused of murdering another man at Bungonia has had his bail varied.
Robert Mathew Marshall, 40, was not required to appear when his case was mentioned in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, June 12.
The Bungonia man was charged on Saturday, March 23 with one count of murder, domestic violence related.
A document tendered by police to the court on Marshall's first appearance on March 25 alleged that he had murdered Adam Cordingley between 9pm and 10pm on March 23 at an Oallen Ford Road, Bungonia residence.
Marshall has not entered a plea. On that occasion, his solicitor, Jacqueline Gore, said her client was not applying for bail. Magistrate Geraldine Beattie formally refused it.
However, Marshall was granted conditional bail by Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, May 1.
Documents tendered to the court stated that Marshall was to reside at a Tumut address; could not leave the residence between 6pm and 6am daily; had to report to Tumut Police Station daily; surrender his passport; and not communicate with any prosecution witness other than via his legal representative, or with any of the deceased man's family, either directly or non-directly.
A $550,000 surety was also lodged in the event he failed to appear in court as directed.
On Wednesday, June 12, Marshall's solicitor asked for a variation on two bail conditions. He requested that the non-association order with any prosecution witness or member of the deceased person's family be varied to exclude his partner.
The solicitor also asked that the Tumut address at which Marshall was residing be changed. He told the court that the magistrate had recorded an incorrect street number at Marshall's last appearance.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie agreed to the variations and adjourned the matter until July 10, allowing time for a brief of evidence to be served.
Earlier, police prosecutor, Sergeant Gabrielle Coombs said a number of matters were outstanding on the brief, including an autopsy report and police body-worn video.
She did not oppose the continuation of Marshall's bail.
