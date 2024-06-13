Library opens a new chapter on a long family medical legacy

Dr Woods moved to Goulburn from Albury in 1920 with his new wife, Minnie Crawford. He started a medical practice at Newhaven, on the northeast corner of Verner and Bourke Streets. Dr Woods renamed it Kantara after the Palestine location where he met his wife. In 1941 he moved to 78 Bradley Street, on the Bourke Street corner, to a home he also named Kantara, according to family research.