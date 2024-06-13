Library opens a new chapter on a long family medical legacy

The 102-year-old son of a longtime Goulburn doctor watched on proudly as a library at the city's new clinical training facility was named after his father.
Dr Bill Woods was watching via zoom on Tuesday, June 11 when the training facility, incorporating the new ANU Rural Medical School, was opened at Goulburn Base Hospital. His son, Richard Woods and his wife, Anne were there in person.
The library within the new $15 million building is named after Dr Robert Grieve Woods, one of Goulburn's longest serving doctors. He practiced for 47 years until 1968 and worked up to his dying days, Steve Tazewell's book, Grand Goulburn detailed.
The Dr RG Woods library existed within Goulburn Base Hospital for many years. However when the hospital was redeveloped, physician Dr Tony Whelan and longtime nurse educator, Marlene Eggleston, insisted that it be continued in some form.
"He would have been thrilled with this," Dr Bill Woods said of the library.
His father was born in Albury in 1889 and became a GP. He enlisted in World War One, served in the 2nd and 3rd Light Horse Field Ambulance, among other divisions, and attained the rank of captain.
Dr Woods moved to Goulburn from Albury in 1920 with his new wife, Minnie Crawford. He started a medical practice at Newhaven, on the northeast corner of Verner and Bourke Streets. Dr Woods renamed it Kantara after the Palestine location where he met his wife. In 1941 he moved to 78 Bradley Street, on the Bourke Street corner, to a home he also named Kantara, according to family research.
Dr Woods established Goulburn Medical Clinic with three other doctors. They were later joined by five more.
Dr Bill Woods said his father was a GP, a gynaecologist, physician and performed surgery.
Drs Peter Lyttle, Joseph Coles and George Kennett were among his contemporaries. Dr Robert Woods was also an official visitor at Kenmore Hospital and looked after prison patients.
"He was really good on a personal level," his son said
"He was also involved in the Church of England in Goulburn and was very well respected."
Dr RG Woods also fought for war veterans' interests and helped establish the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
Dr Bill Woods said his father was a visiting medical officer at Goulburn Hospital, delivered lectures to nurses and "was always trying to get things" for the hospital.
"He would have been delighted with this marriage between Canberra and Goulburn (with the ANU Rural Medical School)," he said.
He recalled just the funeral procession for his father along Auburn Street, where shopkeepers stood on the kerb and removed their hats as it passed.
Ms Eggleston knew Dr RG Woods and worked as a nurse with Richard Woods' aunt, Phillipa Sendall, and Anne's aunt, Leith Armstrong.
Richard Woods said his grandfather was a very important part of Goulburn's history for all that he achieved.
"Goulburn people remember him well," he said.
Richard is organising a montage of his grandfather's life for the library. A photo, taken by former Goulburn Post photo-journalist, Leon Oberg, will also be added.
Dr RG Woods hailed from a family of doctors. Bill also joined the profession and became director of radiotherapy at Royal Adelaide Hospital, then Royal North Shore Hospital and later Sydney Adventist Hospital. Following his 'retirement' he started a medical hypnotherapy practice in Wahroonga.
Since 2004, Bill has lived in a Sydney retirement village. He's still known to entertain residents with on the piano and enjoys good health. He will turn 103 in October.
Yet he maintains a fond place in his heart for Goulburn and is proud of his father's contribution.
"It's lovely to see all of these things blossoming," he said of the new clinical building and redeveloped hospital," he said.
"The amount of thought that's gone into it and everyone's influence is terrific. It makes it worthwhile to get to the age of 102 and see these things happening."
