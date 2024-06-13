Children enjoy new play equipment at childcare centre

There is new equipment for children at SDN Lady McKell to enjoy.
The Veolia Mulwaree Trust helped fund some new gross motor equipment for the childcare centre and educational leader Emma Barden said the children were delighted to discover it.
"This new playground equipment is already a favourite amongst the children," she said.
"It has been a fantastic addition to entire centre as it is versatile and can be utilised with every age group from babies to five-year-olds."
New play equipment included climbing frames, ramps, ladders, balls, a tunnel and a trampoline and the gross motor equipment will help develop children's movement, agility, coordination, balance, teamwork skills and their ability to assess risks in a safe environment.
"It may even double as an indoor cubby house, fort, horses or a space station," Ms Barden said.
"Who knows where our imaginations will take us."
The centre, which celebrated its 70-year milestone in February, thanked the Veolia Mulwaree Trust for its $4234 contribution.
SDN Children's Services (SDN) is a not-for-profit organisation that has been delivering services to children and their families since 1905.
With more than 600 staff across 32 sites in Sydney, regional NSW and the ACT, it is one of Australia's most respected children's services organisations.
