Hume goes north, chops off Goulburn and Highlands in proposed seat shake-up

Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan Shire Council areas would be lost from the seat of Hume under major changes proposed by the Australian Electoral Commission.
Under the changes, proposed by the Redistribution Committee, the existing seat would be shifted north around the Wollondilly Shire and reduced in size, with the remainder carved up into surrounding electorates.
Goulburn Mulwaree would be shifted into Eden Monaro to make up voter quota numbers. Eden Monaro would also take in Bega Valley Shire, Queanbeyan Palerang, Snowy Monaro and part of the Eurobodalla Council areas.
The seat is currently held by Labor's Kristy McBain.
The committee also suggests that Upper Lachlan Shire and Hilltops council area shift to the seat of Riverina, along with Yass Valley.
In the north, Wingecaribbee Shire would move into the Whitlam electorate.
The proposed new seat of Hume would be largely concentrated around the population growth centres, taking in parts of Camden, Wollondilly, Penrith and Liverpool council areas.
The suggestion effectively decreases Hume from 17,240 square kilometres to 2,674sqkm, due to the transfers. It would result in a projected enrolment of 128,070 voters by April 2028.
The move also shifts 23,930 projected voters from Goulburn Mulwaree into Eden Monaro to make up the required number.
Eden Monaro would reduce in size from 41,617sqkm to 31,993sqkm, under the plan.
The proposal represents a significant shift for the seat held by the Liberals, Angus Taylor since 2013. Mr Taylor and his family also made Goulburn their home before his election. The Post has contacted him for comment.
In an earlier submission on electoral changes, the Liberal Party stated that Goulburn Mulwaree's move into Eden Monaro "fitted comfortably with the national capital focus of the electorate."
"More of the Wingecaribee LGA can be included in the Division of Whitlam and a small Hume emerges, tightly focussed on Wollondilly and Camden LGAs," the submission stated.
In a social media post, Ms McBain the proposal represented an "enormous change."
"(It) will take some time for me and my team to get our heads around the proposed redistribution," she said.
"I'm disappointed the Snowy Valleys and Yass Valley have been moved outside the Eden-Monaro electorate.
"Despite my personal disappointment, I'm looking forward to getting to know the Goulburn community and gaining an understanding of how I can best represent this new region in Canberra.
"I have a strong track record in working with anyone to achieve positive results, and this redistribution is no different."
Goulburn Mulwaree mayor, Peter Walker said he was yet to fully absorb the suggestions.
However he noted that the LGA had enjoyed a "good relationship" with neighbours, Yass Valley, Upper Lachlan Shire and Queanbeyan Regional councils. In addition, council representatives sat on many common committees, such as the Canberra Region Joint Organisation.
"If Yass and Upper Lachlan got to Riverina (electorate), how does that affect the relationship?" he asked.
"...There are a lot of questions to be answered on why they've gone down this track."
Committee chair and Electoral Commissioner, Tom Rogers, said the NSW redistribution was required to enable a decrease from 47 to 46 electoral divisions.
"Under the proposal some significant changes would occur, with the boundaries of NSW divisions being amended to accommodate the decrease," he said.
"Forty-five of the existing 47 division names would be retained.
"The Division of North Sydney would be abolished and the basis for naming the Division of Cook would be expanded to acknowledge former Prime Minister Joseph Cook."
The suggestions are part of a broader process.
NSW residents, councils, community groups and political groups will now have the opportunity to submit feedback on the proposed redistribution report to the AEC until July 12.
The AEC expects to make a final determination on the boundaries on October 10, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.