A look into the "world class" Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre

The Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre is now "a world class facility".
That's the view of Goulburn MP, Wendy Tuckerman, whose NSW government provided just over $3.8 million to the venue through the Restart NSW Program in late 2020.
The funding was used to install men's and women's player change rooms, more player and public amenities, multi-purpose rooms and a 132-capacity sealed car park.
Also contributing to the centre was Goulburn Mulwaree Council which bought the complex for $3 million in November, 2020, and the Goulburn District Hockey Association (GDHA) which put in $200,000.
The council also spent a further $1.7 million on the refurbishment of the western field and construction of new LED lighting systems for both fields while the GDHA had been maintaining the venue.
"As a result of the investment, we're seeing big tournaments being played here," Ms Tuckerman said.
"This is an enormous win for the community, especially the hockey community.
"I know the value sporting associations like the GDHA put into the local economy and I think it's important we continue to see this investment."
Council mayor, Peter Walker, who was at the facility on Saturday, June 15 with Ms Tuckerman and GDHA president Sharney Fleming to showcase the new upgrades, said it was great to see the impact it had on the youth.
"Kids come from everywhere to this facility, so it really is regional hockey centre," Cr Walker said.
"For the council and state government to put money into something that is really promoting youth and kids getting out and getting away from electronics and gaining friendships, is a great thing.
He also encouraged the public to visit and enjoy the centre.
"Even if you're not into hockey, come and have a look at what we are providing for our community and the region," he said.
Ms Fleming said the Association was now hoping to apply for a federal government grant to replace the second turf.
