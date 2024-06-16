Two associations come together for a super hockey competition

The battle is on between hockey clubs from both the Goulburn and the Southern Highlands.
In its inaugural season, the Super League features four Goulburn District Hockey Association (GDHA) teams and three Southern Highlands Hockey sides.
The first grade men's teams, which feature players aged above 13, go up against each other in four rounds before the top two fight it out for the title.
Round three of the competition was played in cold conditions at the Goulburn Regional Hockey Centre on Thursday, June 13 and featured former Olympian Glenn Turner.
Although there were a couple of one sided matches, GDHA competition secretary Caitlin Jones said the matches were still played at a very high level.
"It's nice to see different stars of from both associations get together," she said.
"A couple of Goulburn u16 state representative players compete in the competition too, so it's good to see the young kids coming through."
The Super League started in April and Jones said the idea to for the competition was mutual.
"Both associations had low numbers in their first grade competition and we're so close to each other, so we thought it would be a good idea for for Goulburn teams to play against the Highland teams," she said.
"It gives them something different and a new challenge."
Round four will be played at Welby on July 19 and the top two teams on the ladder at the conclusion of the matches will qualify for the grand final on August 18.
