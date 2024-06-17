Scene is set for 100th anniversary of the First Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

A street cruise will mark the start of the 100th anniversary of the first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix held in Goulburn in 1924.
Plenty of motorcycles will form up at Cartwright Place from 6pm to 7pm on Friday, June 21 before turning right onto Montague Street and left onto Auburn Street. They will then turn around at the Goldsmith Street intersection, continue along Auburn St to the Verner St intersection and then turn around to continue in a loop before parking along Montague Street next to Belmore Park for a static display.
Around 120 bikes will be involved and one of those will be Greg Smith's 1924 AJS bike.
"He won it in a raffle 25 years ago and had to have the engine rebuilt at one stage," Greg's brother Allan Smith said.
Another person with a bike at the cruise is one of the event organisers Howard Kneebone.
"I'll be there with my 1950 motorcycle which I've had since I was 12," Kneebone said.
From 6pm on Saturday, dinner will be served by chef Antonio Morelli and Howard's wife, Julie Kneebone, said relatives of some of the 1924 Grand Prix riders would attend.
One of them will be Kim McKenzie whose grandfather was well known local Sid Holt.
"Holt was one of the youngest members in the Goulburn Motorcycle Club (GMC) and was involved at many club events," Julie said.
"He was often in the placings in the trials he entered."
Holt, who was raised in Goulburn, moved to Myrtleville near Taralga after he married and Julie said she found out that he made a mark there.
"He was credited for bringing electric lighting to Taralga with his lighting plant in the '30s and continued to supply this until the erection of the electricity line from Goulburn in the mid '50s," she said.
The great nephew of Harry Hulford, whose uncle Robert (Bob) Hulford also competed in the 1924 Grand Prix, is another attendee.
Julie said the brothers were well known members of the Cootamundra Motor Cycle Club.
"They won and placed in many motorcycle events in the district and at various NSW racing carnivals and reliability trials," she said.
Some of the other attendees include the granddaughter of Tommy Benstead who came second in the 1924 Senior Grand Prix race and was a star on the speedway in the '20s, Julie Griffiths, and grandson of the original GMC president Peter Jackson, Richard Kennedy.
The three day event will conclude with an escorted, re-enactment rally along the original 80km course on Sunday from 10.30am to 2.10pm.
Starting at the Brisbane Grove Road and Windellama Road intersection, the Rally will follow the original route of the 1924 race - passing through Windellama, Bungonia and along Mountain Ash Road past the motorcycle monument before returning to Goulburn's Recreation Area.
Spectator viewing points are also located along the route, which will have catering available.
On the day, for $5 a person, shuttle buses will take spectators from the Goulburn Recreation Area and make four stops along the route, at designated times during the day.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker, whose brother-in-law will be riding his 1924 Waratah in the parade, said he thought it would be a great weekend.
"All the organisers have been working overtime to make sure everything's right and I look forward to it with huge enthusiasm," he said.
For more information and updates on the event, visit www.goulburngp.com.au.
