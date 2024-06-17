Junior teams do well in country basketball tournament

The u14 Goulburn Bears boys have taken out the John Martin Country Division Two tournament after beating the Tamworth Thunderbolts 57-46 at the Maitland Federation Centre on June 10.
They finished top of their group consisting of the Dubbo Rams, Newcastle Falcon White, Wollondilly Razorbacks and the Central Coast Rebels Black before beating the Queanbeyan Roadrunners in the qualifying final and the Cessnock Cobras in their semifinal to reach the big dance.
Both the u14 girls and u16 boys had a similar tournament.
They finished in the top two of their group and won their quarterfinal, but were knocked out in the semifinals.
The u18 boys also played and even though lost all their matches, they were unlucky to not come away with a couple of wins.
On the refereeing front, Katelyn Rawlinson was selected to take charge of a gold medal match in the u14 boys competition and Lilly Harris-Byron officiated a gold medal match in the u16 boys
Goulburn Basketball Association committee member Andrew Stewart said it was great to see great young talent coming through the ranks.
"There's potential a few of them will play for the Bears one day," he said.
Meanwhile, the horror run for the Goulburn Bears senior team continued on June 15 and 16 at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium, after losing to St George Saints Red by 17 points and St George Saints White by 12 points.
The two results mean the Bears now sit second last on the Waratah Men's League ladder with one win and 12 losses.
The team will return to their home venue to take on the Blacktown Storm from midday on Sunday, June 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.