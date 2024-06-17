Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Junior teams do well in country basketball tournament

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
June 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The u14 Goulburn Bears boys have taken out the John Martin Country Division Two tournament after beating the Tamworth Thunderbolts 57-46 at the Maitland Federation Centre on June 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.