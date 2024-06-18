'Gracious lady,' Sister Paulinus celebrates 102nd birthday in style

Sister Paulinus Croker was feted as she celebrated her 102nd birthday recently.
The Southern Cross Care Tenison Aged Care Facility resident was treated to a birthday cake and morning tea which staff, residents and friends attended on Thursday, June 13.
But as her friend and colleague, Sister Karen Muir explained, the celebration in fact lasted three days. Sister Paulinus' extended family were among those who helped mark the occasion.
Sr Paulinus this year marked 80 years as a professed Sister of Saint Joseph. She is the only Sister in her order throughout Australia and New Zealand to achieve the feat this year.
She was born Eulalie (Eula) Croker at Taralga on June 13, 1922 to parents, David and Margaret. One of 10 children, she was raised at Golspie and educated Taralga's Sacred Heart Catholic school and Saint Joseph's College, Goulburn.
Following her education, Eula trained as a Sister at Goulburn novitiate, Pineleigh and later undertook five years of teaching studies at Sydney University and a teachers' college.
Sister Paulinus was professed at Saint Joseph's chapel on January 19, 1944.
Over the years she has taught hundreds of students, mostly in Goulburn, and held several leadership positions within the Order.
Her friend and colleague, Sister Karen Muir, said Sr Paulinus was "the most gracious woman you would ever want to meet."
"She is so aware of others. She is a lovely lady who is grateful for everything people do for her," she said.
Sister Paulinus has cut back on some of the activities in which she previously participated. However she still enjoys visits from family and friends and listening to music.
Sr Karen said she was very much respected within the Saint Joseph's congregation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.