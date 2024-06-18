Three-vehicle crash at 'bad intersection' sparks safety calls

Three people were conveyed to hospital following a three-car crash in Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to the Ross Street/Taralga Road intersection at about 10.30am Tuesday, June 18.
Police said the driver of a Ford Everest, headed west on Ross Street allegedly failed to give way to a white Subaru, travelling north on Taralga Road. As a result of that crash, a white Rav 4 struck the Subaru and ended up on its side, perched against the front of the Subaru.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a person was trapped in one of the vehicles. Police Rescue, general duties and Highway Patrol officers, three ambulance crews and a NSW Fire and Rescue unit from Goulburn attended the scene.
Luggage was strewn across the road from one of the vehicles.
Police said two males and one female were taken to Goulburn Base Hospital, all with minor injuries.
The vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage and were towed from the scene. The road was temporarily closed and traffic diversions put in place via Ross Street and Queen Street.
A Taralga Road resident and nurse, Sarah Stewart, said it was the second crash at the intersection within a month. She told The Post that there had been many more crashes at the location during her time living there.
Ms Stewart was not home at the time of Tuesday's collision.
"The amount of cars and trucks that come screaming along Taralga Road is incredible," she said.
"It's only a matter of time before someone is killed."
She called for either a roundabout or speed bumps similar to those in Bourke Street, near the Civic Centre, to be installed at the intersection.
