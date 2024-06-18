P-plater driving 191km/hr on Hume Highway first to lose license during massive road safety blitz

Highway patrol officers on the Hume Highway at Mittagong allegedly detected a Volkswagen sedan being driven by a P-plater heading north and driving 191km/hr on Monday, June 17.
The 21-year-old driver was issued with a traffic infringement notice for P2 driver exceed speed limit - over 45km/hr. He was issued with a $2794 fine and his license suspended for six months.
It was a kickstart to a week during which speeding will be the focus of one of the largest cross-border high visibility road safety operations in recent times.
Operation Furious, which started on Monday, June 17 and runs until Thursday, June 20, will target speeding and dangerous driving on the Hume Highway from Haberfield in Sydney to Albury on the border of NSW and Victoria.
The high-visibility operation will involve NSW police traffic and highway patrol command officers, with assistance from inspectors from the national heavy vehicle regulator to ensure heavy vehicle drivers are compliant with vehicle regulations.
More than 180 NSW traffic and highway patrol officers will be deployed over the four days in marked and unmarked vehicles, conducting stationary and random speed enforcements.
Results for the first 24 hours of Operation Furious include, 104 drivers detected speeding, 349 random breath tests conducted, 79 random drug tests conducted, 1 positive breath test, 5 positive drug tests and 61 other traffic infringement notices issued.
Traffic and Highway Patrol South West Commander, Superintendent Rob Toynton, said the Hume Highway was a busy stretch of road and the sight of too many serious crashes.
"We know more than 21 thousand motorists use this stretch of road every day," he said.'
"Since June 2023, there has been more than 350 major collisions on the Hume Highway resulting in seven people losing their lives.
"We make no apologies for targeting drivers driving dangerously and putting themselves - and more importantly - other road users at risk," Superintendent Toynton said.
"This joint operation involving NSW Police and Victoria Police, means drivers who do the wrong thing have nowhere to hide.
"You can expect to see police officers on the Hume Highway from Sydney to Melbourne, with our main focus on driving down the road toll and reducing the number of serious crashes, which we know have lifelong consequences for those involved."
Superintendent Toynton said motorists must heed the warnings from NSW Police, and also take personal responsibility for their actions.
"We are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions, have a plan B if you're drinking, stick to the speed limit, wear a seatbelt and don't take unnecessary risks because everyone deserves to arrive at their destination safely," Superintendent Toynton said.
