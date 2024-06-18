Conservatorium fundraiser 'raises the roof,' draws big audience

The Hume Conservatorium Board extends its sincere thanks to the community for supporting the 2024 fundraiser at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday, June 7.
With an audience of 330 people, Hume Conservatorium was able to raise more than $10,000 towards the $60,000 replacement of the roof in the popular Rock Con building, a valued part of the Con's precinct.
The Commitments Show was a feature of staff, students and guests celebrating the 1991 film of the same name. Led by Hume Conservatorium's contemporary music manager, Garth Prentice, the evening provided a feast of songs from the soul music greats such as Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett and Otis Redding.
A small after-party for donors and super supporters featured an acoustic set from local youth band, Midnight Mojo, featuring Hume Conservatorium students.
"Community support for the Conservatorium and its programs is vital to the continuation of our core values," the Con's community relations manager, Giselle Newbury said.
The Con was established to reduce disadvantage in music education in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands of NSW. It is based at a 1901 historical educational precinct in Goulburn.
"The challenge for heritage buildings is keeping them maintained and we are thrilled with the community support for our buildings," Ms Newbury said.
"Plagued with leaks for a number of years the Rock Con and other parts of the precinct have been repaired several times.
"Without core funding to maintain buildings this general maintenance becomes a barrier to improving programs, the support of the community at our fundraiser, and to those who donated towards the program has been fantastic."
The staff and board would like to thank everyone who has supported the Conservatorium towards this vital and urgent repair of the roof at Rock Con.
You can still contribute to the roof or music programs via the Con's website www.humecon.nsw.edu.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.