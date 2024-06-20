Large rural shed goes up in flames, sparking late night call

A large shed has been destroyed in an overnight fire at Tallong.
The blaze broke out in a 12-metre by six metre shed at a Bumballa Street property in the village at about 11.45pm, Wednesday, June 19.
RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer, Jacob Boddy, said the structure was fully alight when crews arrived.
"There were two gas bottles venting at the side of the shed when they arrived," he said.
However these did not pose a danger to the nearby house.
Sixteen firefighters from Wingello, Tallong and Marulan RFS brigades and a NSW Fire and Rescue crew contained the blaze by 1.15am Thursday, June 20.
Mr Boddy said the shed was destroyed and no items inside were salvageable. He could not say what was inside.
Crews left the scene at 1.45am Thursday.
Tallong has endured its share of fires, including the large Currowan blaze. A house on Caoura Road was also destroyed by fire in August, 2023.
