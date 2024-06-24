'Pollies' trade barbs over One Raceway funding as new track nears finish

State Labor has trumpeted the return of One Raceway motor racing circuit "following a $1 million investment by the government."
Planning and public spaces minister, Paul Scully, issued a press release on June 20 stating that the government had "delivered on another election commitment." He was referring to $1m promised before the March, 2023 election to re-open the Braidwood Road facility.
But One Raceway owner, Steve Shelley said he hadn't received the money yet.
Mr Scully's release came one day after Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman criticised the state budget.
"I clearly recall the Premier standing at the gates (of Wakefield Park, now One Raceway) spruiking his love of motorsports and his commitment to NSW and the motorsport industry, however the budget fails to detail when this will be funded," she said.
"All the while, millions of dollars are missing from our local economy as we wait for One Raceway to reopen. The Premier needs to stick to his commitments and support One Raceway immediately."
The facility became a hot-button election issue following former owner, Benalla Auto Club's decision to close Wakefield Park in September, 2022. It followed a NSW Land and Environment Court case over noise and operating regimes.
Asked why the money hadn't been forthcoming, a Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure spokesperson said the funding agreement with the raceway owners was "undertaken in line with the government's grants administration guidelines".
This document was finalised in March, 2024, one year after the promised funding for "noise mitigation and other works" to re-open the facility. The guidelines are aimed at achieving "robust planning and design and accountability for public money."
"The release of funds has been directly linked to noise mitigation measures and reopening of the Raceway, which have now been completed," the spokesperson said.
"Grant funding has been approved and the deed signed by both the One Raceway owner and the NSW government. Administrative processes are now being completed to enable payment in early July."
Construction of large northern and southern embankments were part of the noise mitigation works.
Mr Shelley spoke to Premier Chris Minns about the promised $1m in February. At the time, he said Mr Minns had told him he would take a "personal interest" in the matter.
The One Raceway owner said his company had spent "significantly more than $7m" on noise mitigation to address neighbour concerns.
"We've re-shaped the circuit so it is far safer," Mr Shelley said.
The "world-first" bi-directional raceway is also aimed at noise control. Wind direction will dictate which way vehicles travel on the circuit.
Safety barriers have been re-shaped, 34km of pits and pipes installed for stormwater control, along with 3km of culverts and swale drains.
Mr Shelley said the track had been rebuilt with sub-base, correction layers and rubberised bitumen. The bitumen will cure over the next week before an asphalt wearing layer is applied.
"We are putting in a new world-class special race mix on the top...The canvas is being primed for the artwork," he said.
The track will be ready in two weeks.
Mr Shelley told The Post he was funding a "huge infrastructure debt" on the facility, formerly known as Wakefield Park
One Raceway aims to be testing cars on the track in July. Noise consultants are also poised to assess the noise walls' effectiveness and undertake testing under various atmospheric conditions and at neighbouring properties.
Mr Shelley said he was "100 per cent" committed to honouring his promise to work with neighbours."
Up to 70 people have been working on the site almost daily.
"I'm very proud of our team," Mr Shelley said.
"They've done an enormous amount of work. They're all local providers, including the amazing team at Divall's who have done their best to expedite this process."
The motor racing circuit will re-open with the Australian Superbikes round six on October 4 to 6.
