A 'regional paediatric body image crisis' is hurting our kids

Alarming statistics around children and body image will be addressed when a travelling program spearheaded by the 2023 Australian of the Year visits regional towns across Australia.
St Thomas Aquinas Primary School in Bowral has already signed up for Taryn Brumfitt's Embrace Kids campaign, which is heading to Mittagong RSL on Thursday, August 22.
It's the school's way of supporting children to develop a healthy body image.
"Embrace Kids provides a body-image safe environment for students to learn about this important topic," school principal Anthony McElhone said.
"The programs and resources are based on best evidence and framed in a fun and safe environment."
Mr McElhone said children's perceptions of body image was complex and influenced by a variety of factors.
This includes family, media, peers, and societal norms.
"Understanding how children perceive and deal with body image is crucial for fostering a supportive environment that encourages healthy development and self-esteem," he said.
"Recognising the impact of external influences and providing appropriate guidance and support can significantly help children navigate their body image issues.
"If this doesn't happen children can become insecure, anxious, depressed and/or isolated," Mr McElhone said.
Year 6 students Charli and Isaac said body image was something they were both aware of, in particular the body image perpetuated by social media.
They were each hoping to get some useful tips and insight around developing a healthy mindset now and into the future.
Isaac said he was concerned about negative messages being sent on social media, and Charli agreed.
"You have to feel okay about the way you look and don't worry about what other people think," Isaac said.
"As long as you feel healthy," Charli said.
However healthy eating was only a small part of this, and they agreed it was most important to learn tools to keep them from being self critical.
"I do that, I can be judgemental of myself," Charli said.
"I hope that the workshop helps me to understand what other people are thinking, so I know that I'm not the only one thinking like this.
"I don't want to feel bad about myself, and then think that I'm the only one that does," she said.
Isaac said he thought the issue was more pertinent in his female peers but Charli thought there were also male students who could benefit from the program.
"With my class we have really pretty people but they often don't think they're pretty, so I wonder if they know they're pretty and are happy?" she said.
Embrace Kids says regional Australia is in the midst of a "paediatric body image crisis".
Embrace Kids found 77 percent of young Australian adults suffer from body image distress, which has severe mental health consequences.
Those affected by body image distress were also 24 times more likely to develop depression and anxiety.
However, the charity foundation believes there is hope.
This vision for change is being led by Ms Brumfitt and international body image expert Dr Zali Yager.
Their health promotion charity Embrace Kids is on a mission to provide "evidence-based body image resources and programs" to the young people that need them most.
Their goal is to change these horrifying statistics with their travelling Embrace Kids live roadshow.
"Regional communities have been so supportive of our mission every step of the way," Ms Brumfitt said.
"I'm so pleased we get to give something back to our amazing young people."
The event has been sponsored by the Bowral District Children's Foundation.
"Having previously supported Taryn on the Embrace Kids film, we are thrilled to once again support such an important initiative to further embed positive change," BDCF president Skye Leicester said.
"Our foundation is dedicated to promoting the health and wellbeing of children and young people in our community, and partnering with Embrace Kids allows us to extend our reach and impact.
"Together, we can create a supportive environment where every child feels valued and confident in who they are."
For more information or to book a visit from the travelling Embrace Kids live roadshow visit their website.
