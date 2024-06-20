Councillors debate pay rise after signing off on rate increase

The fees are set by the independent NSW Government Remuneration Tribunal. However councillors have the option of accepting the minimum or maximum fee. In Goulburn Mulwaree's regional rural council category, the Tribunal set a minimum $10,220 and a maximum $22,540 fee for councillors. The minimum mayoral fee on top of this from July 2024 is $21,770 and the maximum $49,700, under the Tribunal's determination.

