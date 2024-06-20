Councillors debate pay rise after signing off on rate increase

Mayor Peter Walker has used his casting vote to endorse a pay rise for councillors and himself.
Voted were tied four-all at the council's meeting on Tuesday, June 18, when councillors were asked to decide whether to accept a 3.75 per cent or $820 annual pay rise.
The fees are set by the independent NSW Government Remuneration Tribunal. However councillors have the option of accepting the minimum or maximum fee. In Goulburn Mulwaree's regional rural council category, the Tribunal set a minimum $10,220 and a maximum $22,540 fee for councillors. The minimum mayoral fee on top of this from July 2024 is $21,770 and the maximum $49,700, under the Tribunal's determination.
But the matter sparked debate at Tuesday's meeting. Its discussion followed a decision to implement a 22.5 per cent special rate variation in 2024/25.
Mayor Peter Walker and deputy mayor, Steve Ruddell moved that the maximum rate be accepted.
"...The amount of time put in by all councillors warrants remuneration," he said.
"It's not a great amount of money and we all know that's not the reason we do our job."
The mayor said Goulburn Mulwaree sat at the mid range of remuneration for the various category councils.
Cr Ruddell said the issue arose every year and while councillors weren't motivated by money, the remuneration helped with expenses.
But Cr Michael Prevedello opposed the idea.
"Yes, this comes up every year but it's not every year that we face a 22.5pc rate hike. I think we should show some sensitivity to that," he said.
Cr Andy Wood agreed.
"...We could all do with more money to afford that (rate increase) but it's an obvious thing that the more going to councillors in remuneration is less money in council coffers," he said.
Cr Dan Strickland asked whether councillors could donate the extra money to charity. CEO, Aaron Johansson replied that this was up to the individual.
The meeting heard that if councillors didn't adopt a fee, the minimum amount would apply. Moreover, under the NSW Local Government Act, the same amount had to be paid to each representative. The mayor receives the mayoral and councillor fee, taking his total pay to $71,740.
Corporate services director Brendan Hollands advised against accepting the lower fee, saying it would make it more difficult to attract "quality candidates."
He said if the council later decided to increase the fee, the percentage hike would be larger than the current one.
Mr Johansson endorsed this view.
"I've been at councils where they deferred the remuneration and when they did take a higher figure, it got headlines around the region," he said.
"I'm always clear that when an independent Tribunal determines the fees, councillors should take it."
Put to the vote, Crs Walker, Carol James, Steve Ruddell and Dan Strickland were in favour, while Crs Bob Kirk, Michael Prevedello, Jason Shepherd and Andy Wood were against. Cr Andrew Banfield was a meeting apology.
The mayor exercised his casting vote in favour of the rise.
In its determination, the Tribunal stated that several submissions argued the current remuneration did not adequately compensate councillors and mayors for the "complex requirements of their role, significant workload, time requirements and responsibilities."
Former Goulburn Mulwaree mayor, Bob Kirk, has previously argued for greater remuneration for councillors. However at Tuesday night's meeting, he was among three councillors who voted against the 22.5pc general rate rise.
