Local talent takes the stage for Southern Stars launch

Mulwaree High students will perform at Wollongong on Monday, June 24 for the launch of the Southern Stars 2024 Magnifica.
Featured singers, dancers and musicians will take the stage to provide a glimpse of this year's amazing show and world-class talent.
Executive producer Paul Roger will use the event to officially open ticket sales, and provide an outline of the Magnifica theme.
He will also highlight some of the moments which are sure to entertain and astound audiences when the show hits the floor at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31.
At the launch students from the Southern Stars Performing Company, including those from Mulwaree High, will showcase some of the popular items from the Magnifica show, including Gold, September, and Coming Home.
Southern Stars is the biggest performing arts event in Southern NSW for public school students and features exceptional performances in drama, dance, vocals, music, orchestra, circus and much more.
Now in its 23rd year, it will feature over 3000 performers from 125 schools across Goulburn, Southern Highlands, Wollondilly, and around the state.
Southern Stars is sponsored by the Illawarra Mercury, NSW Teachers Federation, BlueScope/WIN Community Partners, South32, Wollongong City Council, WIN TV, i98fm, The Arts Unit and MSP Photography.
