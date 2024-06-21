Valour award recognises Scott's 'extraordinary act of bravery'

Inspector Amy Scott was the first to deflect attention from herself after being awarded the NSW Police Force's highest honour.
The police officer who stopped Bondi Westfield attacker, Joel Cauchi, was recognised with the Commissioner's Valour award during an attestation parade at Goulburn Police Academy on Friday, June 21.
Inspector Scott was honoured for her "conspicuous and exceptional bravery" on the April 13 when she pursued and shot Cauchi at the Bondi mall, "saving countless lives" in the process. Cauchi fatally stabbed six people and wounded 12 others.
Premier Chris Minns said Inspector Scott has been rightly labelled a hero.
"She was calm, decisive, and as a result she saved many lives," he said.
"She gives us all an example of what we ask of our police, many of whom are young, to walk into terrible situations as an ordinary part of their job."
An emotional Inspector Scott told media she was "honoured and grateful" for the award but had mixed emotions.
"I'm taking (the award) on behalf of my team because I don't want people to forget how incredible they were on that day," she said.
"You are only as strong as the people around you and that goes for my incredible family and friends, the other first responders and the extraordinary acts of bravery from ordinary civilians. It was second to none."
She acknowledged the victims, whose family and friends were dealing with "an unfathomable tragedy" and said they were at the forefront of her mind.
Asked about her actions that day, she said it came down to her training.
Inspector Scott said she'd stayed quiet about her experience because the event was traumatic for everyone. She hoped her career wouldn't be defined by a single incident.
"At the end of the day we are all ordinary people who are sometimes called on to do extraordinary things," she said.
Inspector Scott said joining NSW Police was the best decision she ever made and her own attestation 19 years ago was "the proudest day of her life."
She has returned to work.
On Friday, 169 probationary constables in Class 362 attested from the Academy. They are the first group to be paid under the state government's incentive scheme. The trainees each received $30,984 plus superannuation.
Graduate, Phoebe Nielsen said the initiative was introduced after she'd signed up but it had helped her financially. She followed her father into the Force.
"I definitely would have struggled financially because I have a mortgage," the Sydneysider said.
She will take up duties at Chatswood police station on Monday and hopes to eventually assist homeless and vulnerable people, using her background in disability services.
Police minister, Yasmin Catley said the paid study was working. More than 1573 people had applied to train as police officers since the October 31, 2023 announcement, a 44 per cent increase on the year prior.
The Force was also accepting officers from other jurisdictions, including from within Australia and New Zealand. The paid study is also aimed at encouraging mid-career people to transition to the Force.
"We are looking at innovative ways to encourage people to join NSW Police," Ms Catley said.
The Force is carrying more than 1500 vacancies, which the Minister says is "putting a punishing workload on serving officers."
Goulburn will not receive any of Friday's graduates, while Southern Highlands will gain two. The Southern Region has been allocated 19 probationary constables.
Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC, Police Commissioner Karen Webb, Police Academy commander, Chief Superintendent Toby Lindsay, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor, Peter Walker also attended the attestation.
