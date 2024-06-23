Eight runners raise funds for refugee children

Seven runners from Europe and one Australian have come to raise funds for refugee children.
Marius Szeib, Grzegorz Brodziak, Arkadiusz Dybiec and Jacek Trebecki from Poland, Susanne Hindahl-Reede from Germany, Roman Monastyrskyy from Ukraine, Victoriya Yashchuk from Canada and Australia's own Sari-Elle Kraemer took part in the LIONS Charity Run from Sydney to Melbourne and stopped by Goulburn on Saturday, June 16.
The run's aim was to raise $20,000 for the Cambodian Orphanage Project and the Marri Mittigar School Community hosted by Barker College in Sydney to support refugee children and socially disadvantaged children that have been impacted by international conflict.
"We are very happy to be in Australia," Szeib said.
"It's far away from Europe, but it's worth the visit because of hospitality and our fantastic Lions Club of Goulburn City contact Rosemary Chapman.
"However, the most important thing is that we collect funds for children in need from all over the world and this year, it is for refugee children in Australia who need help."
Past president of the Lions Club of Hornsby, John Lockyer, coordinated the 946km event which came about through trips to Poland where he met Szeib.
"We are coming from Europe to help children in Australia, but John has visited Poland to help refugee children from Ukraine," Szeib said.
"This is a fantastic example of the collaboration happening all over the world and we are very thankful towards John."
The runners also stopped at Canberra, Gundagai, Holbrook and Shepparton before arriving in Melbourne.
You can donate to the cause towards this bank account:
BSB is 032285, account is 885792 and the Swift code is WPACAU2S.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.