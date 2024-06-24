'Significant amount of difference': Learning about refugees and their experiences

Refugees were recognised at the Goulburn Multicultural Centre recently.
About 30 people attended the event which celebrated International Refugee Week on Friday, June 21 and Multicultural Hub Canberra managing director Zakia Patel said it was about raising awareness on refugees and why it was important to accept them.
"There are assumptions that refugees come and take jobs and aren't part of the community," Ms Patel said.
"However, I've found that a lot of those who come don't have a choice.
"They're displaced, separated from family members and sometimes and they don't see their families for many years."
She also said it was important to take the time to understand their journeys, experiences and circumstances because sharing those stories went a long way to educating others.
John Abakah from the Christian Life Centre, who has spent a lot of time helping refugees, shared those sentiments to those in attendance.
"It's already difficult for people to move interstate, but imagine being forced to move countries," he said.
In response to the "refugees taking jobs" stereotype, Mr Abakah said "for them to take a job, it means it's available and no one is picking it up".
"A lot of refugees who come here make a significant amount of difference.
"I know refugees who are in classrooms teaching and educating our children and some who are providing care for those in need."
Refugee Van Chin, who now lives in Goulburn, spoke about his journey as a refugee coming from Myanmar.
After the official proceedings, attendees were treating to morning tea and a mini museum of clothing from different countries and cultures.
