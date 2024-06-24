"Overly keen" horse takes out Goulburn Post race

A local trainer has taken the latest Goulburn Post sponsored race.
Scarli Japali, trained by Anthony Warren, took out the Country Boosted Maiden Plate race at the Goulburn Race Club on Friday, June 21 despite overly keen.
"She began really well today," Warren said.
"She was a little keener than we would have liked her to have been and we would have liked to have ridden her a touch colder.
"She really pinned the lids there, but she managed to drop it back and slot in behind another horse.
"She switched off and relaxed really well, especially over the 1500m which was great.
"From there, she was pressed a little, so she got a little keen again, but she finished off really well and we couldn't be happier."
Ridden by jockey Keagan Latham, Warren said the three-year-old bay filly had it won from the top of the straight.
"She's got quite a bit of ability and I think she had a lot in the tank," he said.
The race was supposed to be Scarli Japali's last for a while, but the win made Warren rethink.
"We were thinking about giving her a spell after today, but since she's in form, it remains to be seen," Warren said.
"We'll see how she pulls up the next couple of days and maybe look for somewhere else to take her."
The race was one of eight on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.