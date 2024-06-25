Council gives junior sportspeople a helping hand

Eleven local junior athletes received cheques from the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation.
This was a part of round two of the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation's 2023/24 application process.
The foundation in this round donated $3,300 which will assist these young athletes in attending representative sport training and events.
Before Tuesday night's council meeting, members of the Ray Harvey Foundation Committee presented cheques to outstanding representative athletes which saw many friends and family members attend.
Recipients in this round of applications included athletics, equestrian, hockey, rugby union, tennis, soccer, and swimming.
The recipients were Alex Aliffi (soccer), Bianca Aliffi (soccer), Stella Rose Douglass (swimming), Lara Ferguson (soccer), Goulburn Pony Club (equestrian), Kianah McMahon (soccer), Charlie Moss (soccer), Eamon Shiel (hockey/tennis), Jayden Shiel (hockey), Laura Smillie (athletics), James Watson (soccer).
The next round of funding will be Round 2 of the 2023/24 financial year; this will be advertised on Council's website in early 2024.
For more information, please contact Council on 4823 4538.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.