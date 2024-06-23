Historic anniversary dinner features 1924 Grand Prix riders' relatives

There was a starstudded attendance at the dinner to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix held in Goulburn in 1924.
The event at Veolia Arena on Saturday, June 22 featured family members of riders who was involved with the 1924 race.
One of them was the granddaughter of Tommy Benstead, Julie Griffiths.
He came second in the 1924 Senior Grand Prix race and was a star on the speedway in the '20s.
He was the favourite to win it, but was runners up due to an issue with his bike and Griffiths said she believed it had something to do with his wheel.
Griffiths described him as a quiet and humble man and said she didn't hear much about the race.
"I remember going to his house and seeing a few trophies around, but he never spoke about them," she said.
Lotus Nutter, the grandson of Richard Spong who competed in the Grand Prix, brought Spong's Moran 500 trophy to the dinner.
The Moran 500 was the first of three races on the day and was for machines not exceeding 500cc.
It was named after the secretary of the Goulburn Motor Cycle Club, Stan Moran, and comprised of two laps of the circuit, approximately 167km in total.
Nutter said his mother gave him the trophy as she lived with Spong's wife.
He also said motorbiking still ran in the family.
"I ride and one of my two kids does too," Nutter said.
A set of brothers, Harry and Robert Hulford, competed in 1924 and Robert's grandson Doug and great-grandson Ben said they heard a few stories and that it was good to be able to put names to faces.
The other relative of a rider at the dinner was Daryl Saunders, grandson of Jim Saunders.
During the dinner, current Goulburn rider Tom Toparis and former riders Mat Mladin and Lee Roebuck spoke about their motorbiking careers.
The night also included live entertainment from the band Leaving Reality and an auction.
The raffle winner was also announced to be local barber Jason Perry who won an Indian Scout Bobber Twenty valued at just under $24,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.