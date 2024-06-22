Biggest motorcycle event of the year gets underway with street cruise

The revving of engines could be heard along the main street as over 200 riders did exhibitory laps on their motorbikes before settling next to Belmore Park.
The street cruise on Friday, June 21 featured both local and interstate riders and was witnessed by the public who lined up along the kerb of Auburn Street.
Some of the riders included Paul Parlett with his father's 1942 BSA, Peter Seymour with his 1924 Waratah and Lee Roebuck with his Yamaha 250 from the early '70s.
It marked the beginning of the 100th anniversary of the first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix held in Goulburn.
Most of those motorbikes were on show at the All-Motorcycle Expo at Goulburn Recreation Area during the three-day event as well.
Check out the some of the pictures from the day.
