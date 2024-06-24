Grand Prix's 100th anniversary "surpasses all expectations"

Eager riders followed in the trails of the 1924 Goulburn Grand Prix competitors to cap off the 100th anniversary of the race held in Goulburn.
Over 500 bikes registered for the 80km escorted reenactment rally on Sunday, June 23 which started at the Brisbane Grove Road and Windellama Road intersection and passed through Windellama, Bungonia and along Mountain Ash Road and the motorcycle monument.
Four spectator viewing points were also located along the route.
Goulburn GP president Darrell Weekes said the three day anniversary could not have gone any better.
"It has surpassed all expectations," Weekes said.
"We thought it'd be a pretty good event, but it has absolutely gone off.
"I've been overwhelmed with the tremendous feedback we received.
"Thousands of people came out on Saturday to see the bikes on display, we raised over $15,000 at the auction during the dinner that night and had over 500 bikes registered for the reenactment ride."
As for the Friday night street cruise, Weekes said it could become an annual event in itself.
"I can see 1000 bikes taking part in the years to come if we keep promoting it.
"The thing we need to recognise is Goulburn's the first place in the Southern Hemisphere where the first Motorcycle TT, Motorcycle Grand Prix and Car Grand Prix took place in the same place.
"We can build on that and make Goulburn a motorsport mecca."
Weekes said he had been approached by many who wanted the event to return and he said it was a possibility.
"The committee will review everything and then we'll have a think about whether we make it an annual event or if we do it again," he said.
Previous anniversaries of the 1924 Grand Prix had been held in the past, but it was nothing compared to the 100th anniversary.
