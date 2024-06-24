Wildlife collab brings Southern Tablelands' flora and fauna warriors together

A successful wildlife conservation event was held in Crookwell on Friday, June 21.
Sponsored by Cores, Corridors and Koalas, it was a partnership between the Great Eastern Ranges and World Wildlife Fund Australia.
Hosted by K2W Link, the event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders passionate about protecting the local flora and fauna around the Southern Tablelands.
"This event was a great opportunity to showcase the important work being done in wildlife conservation across the region," K2W Link project coordinator Mary Bonet said.
"The presentations highlighted the importance of partnerships and collaboration between all stakeholders. By working together, we can achieve significant outcomes for our precious wildlife."
Presentations were from K2W Link partners, including government agencies, First Nations communities, conservation organisations, and private landholders.
They showcased a multi-source approach to monitoring wildlife populations, collaboration opportunities, habitat restoration and control of invasive species, Indigenous communities' cultural significance, and investment in restoration efforts.
The keynote speaker was professor David Lindenmayer, a world-leading expert in forest ecology and resource management, conservation science and biodiversity conservation at the ANU.
Professor Lindenmayer emphasised the importance of evidence-based land management practices and multi-scale thinking in planning restoration.
Other presentations included Divya Labrooy from South East Local Land Services on the Koala Habitat Restoration and Protection Program.
The program focuses on restoring and safeguarding koala habitat in the Southern Highlands and surrounding areas.
Dr Peter Smith and Dr Judy Smith shared the results of their arboreal mammal surveys, including the endangered southern greater glider in the Wombeyan and Jenolan areas and the impact of fire, drought and heatwaves.
Jayden Gunn of Birdlife Australia spoke about the importance of bird conservation on three declining bird species in central NSW: the Swift Parrot, Turquoise Parrot, and Hooded Robin.
Before the partnerships forum, K2W Link held its Annual General Meeting and welcomed back John Rankin as chair, Nerida Crocker as secretary, and Stephen Horn as treasurer. Warwick Bissett also returned to the committee.
New leadership and committee members were announced: Jayden Gunn from Birdlife Australia and Intrepid Landcare as vice-chair. K2W Link also welcomed new committee members Brian Faulkner and Clare McCabe.
"With a strong leadership team and a diverse committee, K2W Link is well-positioned to continue its vital work in wildlife conservation and habitat connectivity across the region," Ms Bonet said.
