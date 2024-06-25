ANU backtracks over childcare centre tender as educators left 'gutted'

The Australian National University has bowed to community pressure on its plan to end the licences of four community childcare centres in favour of opening two new centres.
The university initially said a fair and transparent tender process would be conducted to appoint a new operator for two new purpose-built childcare centres.
After lobbying from parents, including an online petition with more than 2000 signatures, the university has said it would work with the four existing providers first to seek proposals for the new centres.
Chief operating officer Christopher Price wrote to the centre directors to request a meeting on June 25 with a view to completing discussions by July 19.
If the four centres and the university are unable to come to an agreement, then a formal open procurement process would begin from July 22, the letter said.
"We will approach these [meetings] in the spirit of ensuring we meet our community's expectations and support ANU families," Mr Price said.
Educators at the four centres face uncertain futures after they were blindsided by the news last week that the centres would have their licences expire at the end of the year.
University Preschool and Child Care Centre nursery leader Fiona Hodge said the staff were "totally shocked" by the university's decision.
"I've been just deeply saddened because we have such a wonderful community team as well with the staff but also the community of the families and we've built this over years," Ms Hodge said.
Alice Cubillo O'Neil said as an educator of five years' experience, she valued the mentorship and training she received at the centre, which has seven degree-trained early childhood teachers.
"I worked previously in a centre and I did love the people I worked with ... but as soon as I came here, I got a totally different perspective on what it means to be an educator," Ms Cubillo O'Neil said.
The four early education centres - Acton Early Childhood Centre, Cubby House on Campus, University Preschool and Child Care Centre, and Heritage Early Childhood Centre - pay staff above the award rate and come together for professional development.
Janet Seiler said when she joined Acton Early Childhood Centre as an educator three years ago it would be her "forever home" until retirement.
"It's just devastating news to think that it's so uncertain on what's going to happen. Not just for us, but families as well, like they choose small centres because that's the environment they want for their children," Ms Seiler.
Katie Fuller of Heritage Early Learning said staff were going through grief and were very worried about their jobs.
"They've got demands on their family, their mortgages. They've got issues as well with worrying about getting the right job to get the right visa. They're just absolutely gutted about the decision," Ms Fuller said.
Cubby House on Campus educator Kerry Bradley said she only started the role in February this year and purposely chose a smaller centre after working at a larger one.
"To hear in six months, potentially we won't have jobs, it's just, I guess, hard to wrap your head around," she said.
United Workers Union ACT regional director Lyndal Ryan wrote to Mr Price asking for the community providers to not be replaced with a commercial operator and to ensure any future service provider offer employment to the existing employees on their current wages and conditions.
"The educators feel disrespected by the way in which this decision has been communicated to them by the ANU," Ms Ryan said.
Mr Price said new childcare facilities were needed because the centres were in heritage-listed buildings which restricted the kinds of improvements that could be made to the structures.
"These buildings were designed and built in a different era, and while we maintain them diligently, the buildings are showing their age and will in the coming months require closure to carry out hail remediation work that is becoming increasingly necessary," he said.
Signs have been erected in a gravel car park off Lennox Crossing indicating it will be closed permanently from June 28 to allow for the construction of the new childcare facility.
