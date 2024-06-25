Agriculture, astronomy and Aboriginal culture: exciting learning experience

During March and May, a hundred students across NSW ventured to the Southern Tablelands to participate in the Australian Agricultural Centre's (AAC) 'Action for Change' program.
The program was an interactive experience introducing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics' (STEM) connection to agriculture, astronomy, and Aboriginal culture.
Primary school-aged children visited the working farm and agricultural training centre 'Wharekarori', near Goulburn to observe, identify and explore science in their surroundings.
The Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the program provides students with a unique learning opportunity.
"This initiative takes children out of the classroom and into the environment they are learning about, and it's a fantastic way to inspire and engage young minds," Minister Moriarty said.
"I hope to see some of these bright, young STEM students taking up exciting challenges in agriculture in future."
The students explored topics including carbon farming and renewable energy, the UN's sustainability goals, climate change, the role of agriculture in the climate, and tackling environmental problems.
AAC's recent carbon farming project provided a real-world laboratory with its recent carbon farming project where students watched demonstrations and practised hands-on farm activities.
Students were also introduced to astronomy as they looked through telescopes and identified planets.
The local Aboriginal Land Council explored deeper understandings of the environment through cultural stories, art, song, and dance.
CEO of the AAC, Jo Marshall worked in collaboration with the Crookwell Academy of STEM Excellence to design the program.
"The program not only sparked the children's curiosity but also helped them grasp scientific concepts," Mrs Marshall said.
"Experiences like these foster a connection and a lasting interest in the land."
The programs developed at the AAC aim to provide a hands-on learning experience and help students understand future careers in agriculture, she said.
Supporting partners include the Pejar Local Aboriginal Land Council, the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal, and the Crookwell Academy of STEM Excellence.
The experience was also made possible by $167,371 from the NSW Government.
