Fresh tender for new police station delays construction start

Construction of Goulburn's new police station has been delayed.
Police minister, Yasmin Catley, told The Post during a visit on Friday, June 21 that the $25 million project, proposed for Goulburn Police Academy was enduring delays that were "out of (her) control."
"There are some planning delays but it (the police station) is still underway," she said.
Asked whether the original scope had changed in response to construction material price rises, Ms Catley said this wasn't her understanding.
She couldn't give a firm date on its completion but said police would continue to work with the developer.
A NSW Police media spokesperson said the delays were associated with work tendering. This had resulted in the tender period being extended.
"There were design changes from the original plan, which have now been finalised," the spokesperson said.
The new police station is planned for a site adjacent to the existing student car park at the Academy.
Former Liberal police minister, David Elliott, turned the first official sod in October, 2021. A construction tender in December, 2022 stated that the two-storey, 3000 square metre police station was pegged for a 6000 sqm site, with on-grade car parking for 80 vehicles.
The building would include custodial areas, various command departments, staff facilities and amenities. The tender also called for an upgrade to the service entry gate and service road, a new substation and relocation of telecommunication services.
The state Coalition allocated $25m to the project. This figure was confirmed in the 2022/23 budget, with $13.9m allocated that year. At that stage the project was expected to be completed in 2024.
Labor committed to the $25m funding following its election in March, 2023. Budget papers showed $8.92m was allocated in 2023/24, with the project forecast to be delivered by 2025.
Labor's latest budget confirmed the $25m, with $2.38m estimated to be spent by June 30, 2024. A total $14.3 million is allocated in 2024/25 and the remainder the following year.
The NSW Police spokesperson said the project was now estimated to be completed by mid-2026.
It will leave vacant the state heritage-listed police station precinct in Sloane Street.
Both Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and her predecessor, Pru Goward, previously described the building as "sub-standard" and "not fit-for-purpose."
The Police Academy site was selected following a search that included the former Goulburn Mulwaree Council works depot at 2 Bourke Street.
A police media spokesperson said a future use for the Sloane Street station hadn't been decided at this stage.
"(It) remains the area's operational police station," she said.
Former Goulburn Mulwaree Council general manager, Warwick Bennett, suggested the buildings would make an ideal arts and heritage precinct. However the idea has not progressed.
