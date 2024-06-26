Will it snow in the Southern Inlands?

Hopeful anticipation is in the air of Goulburn and the Southern Highlands as June temperatures drop as low as minus 5 degrees at night.
The chill teases the question of whether it will snow in 2024.
Last year Crookwell was blessed with snow, with a light dusting of snow experienced in various parts of the Southern Highlands in mid-May 2023.
Local communities are hoping for the picturesque wonderlands of 2015 and 2024. With keen reader Tanya Galwey capturing the early morning frost at Venables Park, Bowral on June 25.
Bureau of Meteorology Senior Climatologist Zhi-Weng Chua said it was difficult to predict snowfall more than a week in advance due to its highly variable and complex nature.
"It may only take one weather event to significantly change snow cover," he said.
There is still hope for snow enthusiasts as the temperature calls for more blankets, hot chocolates and scarves.
Mr Chua reported maximum temperatures for June 2024 had been below average towards the north-east of the Southern Tablelands District, and closer to average towards the south-west of the Southern Tablelands District.
The temperatures of June 2024 so far have been below Goulburn Airport AWS's 30-year average.
"The average maximum temperatures until June 23 have been about 0.9 degrees below average, and average minimum temperatures have been about 0.7 degrees below average," Mr Chua said.
The cold weather will continue for the rest of June with temperatures to remain under 12 degrees in Crookwell, 13 in Goulburn and 14 in Bowral.
