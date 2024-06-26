Hume Police District welcomes a new commander and probationary constables

The Southern Inlands police have welcomed Superintendent Linda Bradbury and two probationary officers, marking a new chapter for the Hume Police District.
Superintendent Bradbury was received with open arms on her first day of duty as the new Commander of the Hume Police District on Monday, June 26.
Superintendent Bradbury said she was thrilled to start work in the Hume Police District, and looked forward to what the future held.
She joined the NSW Police Force in 1998 and was the Commander of Education and Operational Skills for the last five years, which included oversight of the Student Management Unit and First Nation's Liaison for our new recruits in Goulburn.
After working in policing locations throughout the state, both regional and metro, she decided to settle in Goulburn.
With a stellar career history, Superintendent Bradbury wants to continue to strengthen the bonds between the police and community.
"I just really want to show the police are a part of the community as well as protecting them," she said.
"We need to work together to reduce crime and increase resilience to crime together."
The district also farewells Superintendent Paul Condon who has served as the Hume Police District Commander since 2020 as he moves on to the Camden Police District.
"[Superintendent Condon] has done an amazing job here," she said.
"He has done some really good work in the community, within our station and command and for the organisation itself."
Southern Highlands Police Station's two new probationary constables were part of the 169 officers sworn in last Friday, June 21 2024 out of Class 362.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM congratulated the class.
"To wear the uniform and serve the people of NSW is a great honour, I know full well the sense of pride and satisfaction you are feeling today," she said.
"Policing is a job like no other, which takes special people, and I wish you all the very best in what will be an extremely rewarding career."
Probationary Constables Daniel Hulm and Hayden Frank were both part of the first to attest having been fully paid to study as part of their training.
Constable Hulm grew up in the Australian Capital Territory and worked in retail while Constable Frank is a Southern Highlands Local and worked as a qualified electrician, prior to joining the NSW Police Force.
Both officers were delighted to be posted to the Southern Highlands Police Station and are keen to serve the local community.
Superintendent Bradbury had the opportunity to welcome the new recruits on their first day of operational policing.
"Something we do when all new Police recruits join, is to get them to tell us what made them want to be Police officers," Supt Bradbury said.
"It is because they want to help the community, protect people from crime, or to do some sort of service to the community."
Supt Bradbury said officers should take this with them everyday and to remember this as they go through their career.
