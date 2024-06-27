Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Art gallery to launch major permanent collection exhibition

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 27 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Goulburn Regional Art Gallery will open its new major exhibition Collection in focus on Friday, July 5 at 6pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.