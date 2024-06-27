Art gallery to launch major permanent collection exhibition

The Goulburn Regional Art Gallery will open its new major exhibition Collection in focus on Friday, July 5 at 6pm.
The exhibition will be opened by the gallery's inaugural director, Jennifer Lamb OAM.
With over 100 works of art on display, Collection in focus celebrates over 40 years of Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's permanent collection.
The works on display span paintings, prints, sculptures, textiles, photographs and audio-visual works that tell insightful stories about the region, the gallery and artists over time.
Since the gallery's conception in 1982, it has been dedicated to supporting living artists, presenting timely and resonant works of art and mounting exhibitions of exemplary contemporary artists.
Featuring works made between 1900 and now, Collection in focus honours the gallery's history, highlights the present focus and looks towards an ambitious and bright future.
Collection in focus is a joyous celebration of art, illuminating connections between artists across time and place.
This exhibition allows the public to get up close and personal with incredible treasures from our collection, with firm favourites sitting alongside lesser-known gems.
"Featuring a diverse range of artists and artforms, this is one not to miss," gallery director Yvette Dal Pozzo said.
Connect with Goulburn Regional Art Gallery by visiting goulburnregionalartgallery.com.au or by calling 4823 4494.
