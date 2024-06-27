Sound system installed in Belmore Park's rotunda and cenotaph

A sound system is the latest installment to Belmore Park.
One was installed at the rotunda and another at the cenotaph.
Funded by the Rotary Club of Goulburn, with help from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust (VMT), outgoing club president Steve Ruddell said he wanted to do something for the community.
"As part of my presidency, I wanted to do something in the local community and while it's not designed to play bands and music through, it's more of a public address type system," Mr Ruddell said.
"It will benefit things like the Goulburn Lilac City Festival and Goulburn Mulwaree Council events as equipment won't have to be dragged in and out of the park.
"It will also benefit those at the Goulburn RSL Sub Branch and Legacy."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker, who was also a part of the club and VMT, said the sound system was a great way to get noise around the park.
"This is a great community project and I think it's a great addition to the park," he said.
He also said the idea came about through local Mr Greenwood.
"After the latest Anzac Day event, he told me he was getting old, couldn't hear and asked for speakers and better equipment into the park," Cr Walker said.
The cost of the sound system was about $32,000 all up, with about a $13,000 coming from VMT, and was installed by Dave Greg from Greg's Electronic and Bradley Downes Electrical which did all the running of wires and hooking up.
