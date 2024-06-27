Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sound system installed in Belmore Park's rotunda and cenotaph

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 27 2024 - 6:36pm, first published 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sound system is the latest installment to Belmore Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.