'Take a seat at the bar': inside Canberra's first prosecco nail bar

"Take a seat at the bar" is usually a phrase only reserved for eateries.
But there is one place in the city where you can sit at the bar with a glass of wine while someone gives you a manicure. Or take your wine over to the comfy seat for a pedicure and foot massage.
The Prosecco and Nail Bar at Tuggeranong's South.Point Shopping Centre has opened its doors after months of waiting.
When the news of the unique beauty offerings was first announced in January, plenty of Canberrans were excited for the chance to get more than "just a mani-pedi".
And that's why co-owner Nicole Lu wanted to open the beauty bar.
"Every lady works hard every day. You go to work and then go home and you're still working," she says.
"We need to relax for some time and every lady likes to do their nails; we like beautiful nails.
"So I thought we should open a store where you can sit down, drink some wine and get your nails done, slowly. Nothing rushed. Just take a moment to enjoy getting pampered.
"Even with the pedicure, we don't rush the massage part of it. There's a 20-minute foot massage as part of it."
Logistically, there were questions when Prosecco and Nail Bar first put up its printed hoardings at South.Point Shopping Centre, which many locals still know by its previous name, the Hyperdome.
How does one drink a glass of bubbles while getting their nails done?
Well according to Lu - who also owns Elegant Beauty Nails & Spas in Westfield Belconnen - it's easier than you would think.
The trick is for both the client and the nail technician to not be so rushed.
And if you take the manicure one hand at a time - so to speak - then it leaves one hand free for your wine - or whatever drink it may be.
There are three different proseccos, three different red wines, as well as water and soft drinks on the menu.
"I've already had other shopping centres ask me to open other prosecco nail bars elsewhere in Canberra," Lu says.
"This is obviously the first one, so I want to try this one first but if it goes well, I might try to find somewhere in the city next."
Prosecco and Nail Bar is part of "The Point" - the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the former courtyard area, between the entrances of Target and The Good Guys.
After being unveiled late last year, it has seen the addition of a mezzanine beer garden, undercover outdoor seating, two large screens, new food and entertainment venues, and a children's playground.
It already is home to local favourites Brodburger, Fricken Chicken, Phat Panda and Biteful Kebabs - along with Prosecco and Nail Bar - and there is still more to come.
South.Point owner Leda Holdings managing director Robert Ell welcomed the development in the shopping centre.
"The Point addresses the ongoing evolution of the area and the need to meet the growing changes in the market," he said at the time.
"I'm confident that with the addition of the Point, we will continue to see the centre serve as the heartbeat of the Tuggeranong Community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.