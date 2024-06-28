Wet weather pauses Goulburn and Southern Inlands hazard reduction burns

The recent rainfall in the Goulburn and the Southern Inland areas have the Rural Fire Service (RFS) facing challenges in conducting vital hazard reduction burns.
In preparation for the upcoming 2024 bushfire season, from October 1 to March 31, firefighters complete strategic burns that will slow down the spread of wildfires.
However, the recent heavy rainfall in the Goulburn and the Southern Inland areas have increased moisture levels in the ground, making local brigades postpone hazard reduction burns.
Superintendent Daniel Osborne of the Southern Highlands Rural Fire Service explained how important it is to stay prepared for the upcoming 2024 bushfire season.
"The only impediment to us being able to implement hazard reduction burning is the weather conditions," he said.
"But it's about doing the preparation work, so when we get to do [hazard reduction burns] we are ready to go."
The brigades regularly measure the fuel moisture levels to determine when they can successfully introduce fire into the landscape.
"We have a team of really dedicated volunteers that travel around our district on a weekly basis and sample the fuels," Superintendent Osborne said.
The RFS also rely on satellite imagery and the BOM forecasting when planning.
"It becomes apparent to us when we start to see the fuel moisture content starting to reduce," he said.
"We start to pay a lot more attention and really ramp up our planning."
Superintendent Osborne the last couple of weeks of rain has meant there has been too much moisture to effectively conduct the burns.
The Southern Highlands Rural Fire Service conducted a hazard reduction in Willow Vale, near Mittagong, in May.
"There is a lot more burning that we want to get done and our burning program really never stops," he said.
"We have our priority areas that we want to treat that are generally close to communities, such as where we had close calls in the communities during 2019 and 2020."
Mitchell Butler of the NSW Rural Fire Service spoke for Goulburn and surrounding areas preparation for the upcoming bushfire season.
"We have experienced high rainfall which is impeding on our hazard reduction schedule," he said.
When the time is right they will start conducting hazard reduction burns across the three LGA's of Yass, Goulburn and the Upper Lachlan Mr Butler said.
"We are currently assisting with pile burns, so residents can still get rid of the residual fuel across their landscape and remove the dried vegetation," he said.
Superintendent Osborne said hazard reduction burns are a big component in preparation for fire season, but there are things the community can do all year round to manage and maintain their properties.
"Now is a good time to be conducting hazard reduction activities yourself during the cooler months provided you have the appropriate approvals," he said.
"The rural fire service is always here and available to provide support and assistance, advice and guidance to people on a range of different things."
He also reminds the community to not lose sight of the fact that we live in a bushfire prone area and to regularly review their bushfire survival plan.
