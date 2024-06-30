Society plants the seeds to learn more about native species

In addition, the Southern Tablelands Group propagated most of the plant stock for the regeneration of the Goulburn Wetlands. For this project, APS members supported FROGS Landcare to transform a derelict site into a valued community green space. They also designed, created, and now maintain the gardens at each entrance to the Wetlands. These gardens play an educational role, with labels making it easy for local gardeners to identify native plants that grow well in the Goulburn climate.