Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Society plants the seeds to learn more about native species

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Plant Society Goulburn branch members walking in the Joadja Reserve earlier this year. Picture supplied.
Australian Plant Society Goulburn branch members walking in the Joadja Reserve earlier this year. Picture supplied.

The Goulburn branch of the Australian Plants Society is inviting members and the community to a free forum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.