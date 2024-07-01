POETS Society marks 32 years of friendship and lingering over lunch

Goulburn POETS Society celebrated 32 years of friendship and "pleasant interaction" at a recent lunch.
Far from the literary pursuit it suggests, the social group is based on what co-founder, Chris Grant, says is a time-honoured tradition - "Pxxx Off Early Tomorrow's Saturday.
The former insurance agent and 2GN radio announcer, and his good friend, Bob Kirk, formed the group on June 12, 1992.
In a co-signed letter to Goulburn's businessmen and professionals, they wrote that such a group was necessary "to fill an apparent void in Friday activities of the many overworked, stressed-out management personnel in our city."
The gathering at Goulburn Golf Club started with 19 people including Mr Grant, Mr Kirk, Platon Antony, the late publican, John Bourne, wool broker, Bob Hayhoe, Marshall Baxter, dentist, the late Doug MacCulloch, Steve Lamond and Noel Fitzpatrick.
"In its halcyon days we had 35 to 40 blokes coming along," Mr Grant said.
"People got a lot of camaraderie out of it but it was fun and good business networking as well."
Friendships have endured over the 32 years and 192 luncheons.
"Formality is minimal with the occasional poem tactfully tolerated," Mr Grant said.
The group has met at about six venues over the years, including The Fireside Inn for its 10th anniversary.
However today POETS Society meets bi-monthly at the Goulburn Golf Club.
New members are always welcome.
For more information contact Chris Grant on 0451 51 7858 or email cjsounds@bigpond.com
