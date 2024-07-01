New Lions Club chief flags project cooperation with service groups

Goulburn City Lions Club isn't alone in facing membership challenges.
But its new president says pooling resources with other service organisations can achieve great things for the area.
Bill Starr was installed to Goulburn City Lions Club's top job at a changeover luncheon at the Workers Club on Saturday, June 29. He takes over from Prue Rickard.
He said all service organisations found it difficult to recruit new members, due to work and family pressures.
"I really think groups could work together...I'd like someone to come up with a community project that we could all be involved with," Mr Starr said.
He has already spoken informally to Goulburn Rotary Club member, Carol James about the possibility. Cr James attended the changeover function Mayor Peter Walker's behalf.
Mr Starr joined Goulburn Lions Club 12 years after moving to the city. He first joined the organisation in Queensland, where he had shifted, and said it was a great way to meet people at every level.
"Now I feel comfortable speaking to the mayor and councillors about things we need," he said.
Mr Starr worked as a plant purchaser at Sydney County Council for 30 years. Since retiring, he has volunteered his time to Goulburn SES and National Trust property, Riversdale, gardening up to three days a week.
On Saturday, Lions members heard the Club had disbursed $48,006 in 2023/24. This included $5000 to Goulburn Legacy, $6100 in Christmas hampers and cakes, $3000 worth of CanAssist fuel vouchers, $4756 to the Usshers Lane Pantry, helping disadvantaged people, and $3500 to the Goulburn High School robotics team for its overseas trip.
Outgoing president, Prue Rickard said her year in the role had gone quickly but she'd learnt a great deal.
"It's been fun and exciting and has had its challenges," she said.
"We lost a few members through ill-health and family commitments but it's been great to present donations to different groups.
"(The role has) helped my confidence and I've met some really lovely people. It's wonderful to walk down the street and have people tell you how much they appreciate the donations."
Goulburn Lions Club has about 30 members who meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Workers Club.
Throughout the year they raise money from barbecues, a canteen at Cookbundoon fields for weekly football and from the Christmas car raffle. Funds are then donated to community groups and causes.
Office bearers for 2024/25 also include: first, second and third vice-presidents - Des Rowley, Alex Harmer and Prue Rickard; secretary - Rosemary Chapman; treasurer - Norm Fountain; Lion Tamer - Ron Furniss; public officer - Ken Anderson; immediate past president - Prue Rickard.
