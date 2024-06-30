Halfback reaches 50 game milestone for Swans

A milestone was celebrated in the Goulburn Swans' win over the Eastlake Demons recently.
Aaron Skelly played his 50th game for the Swans in their 11.11 (77) - 4.4 (28) victory at Goodhew Park on Saturday, June 29 and the halfback said the occasion was a lot to take in.
"I'm a bit lost for words," Skelly said. "Everyone got around me and I loved it."
The match was one-sided right from the beginning, with the Swans racing out a 28-0 first quarter lead, and the second quarter went in a similar fashion.
An ill-disciplined third quarter, which included a send off to a Demons player, was the Swans' worst term of the year, but they switched back on and ran away with the match in the final term.
Reflecting on the match, Skelly said the wind was tough to deal with.
"The wind didn't help us too much, but there was a lot of run from the boys," he said.
Skelly, who had a childhood crush on Michael Jackson, said he had been playing the sport for about four or so years.
"I've been playing with my best friend Dozer for a while," he said.
"He got me into it with his skills and good looks, so it's hard to go past that."
The four foot two footballer said his biggest strength on the field was his endurance.
"I've got some good stamina in the legs and I love to run a lot," Skelly said.
"People normally start to tire in the third quarter, so I like to insert myself and push through."
When asked about his favourite thing about the sport, Skelly said it was his teammates and the crowd.
"I love the experience of hanging around the team and training on weekdays,: he said.
"On game day, I love seeing the support on the sideline."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.