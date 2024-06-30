Debutant scores a try in Bulldogs loss to Rams

The struggle for the Goulburn Bulldogs continued, but it was all smiles for one player.
Toby Ferris scored a try on debut thanks to a lucky bounce in his side's 40-10 defeat to the Woden Valley Rams at the Goulburn Workers Arena on Saturday, June 29.
"I picked it up, ran and put it down," he said.
The home side struggled in many aspects and Ferris put the poor performance down to a lack of energy.
"I thought we were flat," Ferris said.
"We just dropped our heads a bit, but we stuck in there and tried to grind it out."
Speaking about his footy background, Ferris said it was in his blood.
"My father loves footy and used to play back in the day and my two brothers play too," he said.
His brothers are fellow First Grader Cooper Ferris and u19s player Mac Ferris.
Toby, who started playing the sport in the u5 and u6 grades said his favourite thing about being in the club was hanging around his teammates who all made his debut feel very special.
"It was good to be around boys as they were nice and supportive about it all," he said.
The other try scorer for the Bulldogs was former Goulburn Swans player Buster Strickland.
The Bulldogs next play the Tuggeranong Bushrangers from 3pm at Greenway Oval on Saturday, July 6 as they look to gain their fifth win of the season.
