A win for netball with surface upgrades complete

The surface of the netball courts at Carr Confoy Oval are immaculate.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman couldn't believe her eyes when she stepped foot onto the courts on Saturday, June 29.
"I'm so in awe with what's been achieved with the money given towards the resurfacing," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"It's going to be a fantastic thing for netball."
Almost $1 million in funding, consisting of $450,000 from the federal government and Angus Taylor when he was in office and $640,000 from Wendy Tuckerman when she was in office as well as $100,000 from Goulburn Mulwaree Council and $10,000 from the Goulburn and District Netball Association (GDNA) was put into the project completed by local contractors.
"That investment will continue to grow the sport and I think it's so important to encourage young people and adults to get out and utilise the facilities," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"It takes all the pressure off our health systems if we have an active community and having facilities like these."
The council mayor Peter Walker also felt the transformation was incredible.
"I think what we have here is exceptional," he said.
"The fields were dilapidated and run down before."
One person who was understandably delighted with the transformation was GDNA president Scott Byrne who said it was another way of clawing more people into sport.
"We can do our bit, but we're only a small piece of the puzzle," he said.
"We are the heart of it and I'm involved with the association because I believe the impact netball can have on these young lives when they turn into adults is absolutely gold."
The next step towards improving the venue is to better the amenities, especially for females as it is predominantly a female sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.