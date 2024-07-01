State's noise mitigation funding helps motor racing circuit

The state government has paid a promised $1 million to One Raceway owners for noise mitigation work.
The money was promised by Labor before the March, 2023 state election but still hadn't been paid up until late Monday, June 24. This was despite a press release from planning and public spaces minister, Paul Scully, on June 20 stating that the government had delivered on the election commitment.
Mr Shelley confirmed on Tuesday, June 25 that the money was paid the night prior.
He said it would help One Raceway, formerly known as Wakefield Park, embark on "a bold new era for motorsport racing in NSW." His company bought the facility from Benalla Auto Club in June, 2023.
"Since purchasing this raceway, we have invested close to $7m to minimise noise disruption for the local community," he said.
"These investments include modifications to the circuit layout and improvements to noise walls. This allows the circuit to be operated in both directions and further reduce noise impacts on our neighbours."
A spokesperson for Mr Scully said the funds were attached to milestones regarding noise mitigation and the raceway's reopening, which the Minister now considered complete.
Track testing at One Raceway is due to start in July and One Raceway is expected to fully re-open to the public with the Australian Superbikes round six on October 4 to 6.
Mr Shelley's company also owns the Pheasant Wood Circuit near Marulan.
