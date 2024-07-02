'Spectacular' Aurora Australis lights up opportunity for photo-tourism

The night sky over Goulburn was ablaze with a breathtaking display of the Aurora Australis on Friday, June 28, mesmerising both locals and visitors alike.
The vibrant hues of green, pink, and purple danced across the heavens, creating a celestial spectacle that proved the envy of photographers around southern NSW as cloudy conditions ruined chances elsewhere.
Among those who documented this cosmic marvel was local photographer, Michael Lees, who ventured out to capture the phenomenon after receiving alerts from Facebook groups who monitor Auroral activity.
"Experiencing and capturing the aurora is always an extraordinary moment," Michael said.
"The interplay of light and colour is simply magical, and it's an unforgettable experience for any photographer."
He says for those passionate about photography, the Aurora Australis presents a unique challenge and reward. The contrasting colours and the dynamic movement of the aurora against the starlit sky offer a chance to create stunning and otherworldly images.
"Goulburn, with its rich history and picturesque landscapes, offers a plethora of opportunities for photographers," Michael said.
"The city is home to numerous heritage buildings, charming streetscapes, and scenic countryside that provide perfect backdrops for both amateur and professional photographers. From the iconic St Saviour's Cathedral to the serene expanses of the surrounding countryside, Goulburn is a treasure trove for capturing striking images."
However, Michael believes there's potential for Goulburn to further capitalise on its photographic allure.
"The local council could enhance the city's photo-tourism appeal by promoting photography tours, workshops, and events," he said.
"Investing in designated photo spots with informative plaques, organising seasonal photography contests, and offering guided tours focusing on the city's most photogenic locations could attract more visitors and boost local tourism.
"Goulburn's natural and architectural beauty, coupled with the right initiatives, could establish the city as a premier destination for photographers from around the country."
