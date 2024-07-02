Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Never forgotten': Commemoration honours latter day war service

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
July 2 2024 - 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president, Gordon Wade, will lead the Middle East Area of Operations National Commemorative Day on July 13. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president, Gordon Wade, will lead the Middle East Area of Operations National Commemorative Day on July 13. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars will be among those honoured at a new commemorative service in Goulburn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.