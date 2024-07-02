'Never forgotten': Commemoration honours latter day war service

Veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars will be among those honoured at a new commemorative service in Goulburn.
The Goulburn RSL Sub Branch will lead the Middle East Area of Operations National Commemorative Day at the Belmore Park honour role on Saturday, July 13. It will be held two days after the July 11 date declared by the NSW RSL for the service, allowing working men and women to attend.
The commemoration would also include veterans of East Timor and Solomon Islands peacekeeping missions.
Sub Branch president, Gordon Wade, said such an acknowledgement had been overlooked.
"We don't want to make the same mistake as the Vietnam War," he said.
"Those servicemen and women were in some respects forgotten when they returned. We want those who served in the Middle Eastern area of operations know that they aren't left out, that they're highly thought of and that their service is appreciated."
Mr Wade said the Sub Branch was aware of 30 Goulburn and district people who had served in the Middle East Area of Operations, but didn't have an accurate number.
The Sub Branch has reached out in recent years to veterans of latter day conflicts and peacekeeping operations. Mr Wade said this was slowly reaping results, with several joining the organisation.
"Some are not too sure where they fit into the the RSL and getting them to come and talk to us is the problem," he said.
"We want them to know they're welcome."
Australia's participation in Middle Eastern conflicts came at a cost. Forty-one lives were lost in Afghanistan while two service people died Iraq and Kuwait. Many returned with long-lasting physical and mental trauma.
The 30-minute July 13 commemoration starts at 11am. All ex-servicemen and women and members of the community are welcome.
