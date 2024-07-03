Fireside Inn's sale rekindles hopes and memories of 'cosy' restaurant

A Sydney buyer has snapped up one of Goulburn's former fine dining restaurants after three years on the market.
Carol James Real Estate exchanged contracts on The Fireside Inn in Market Street for $1.23 million on June 21.
The distinctive Tudor style restaurant fed generations of Goulburn and district people up until its closure in February/March, 2020 due the lessees' departure. In early 2021, owner James Booth enlisted Ms James to sell the 75-seat restaurant, bar, kitchen, two upstairs residential units and attached coffee/gift shop.
The 1934 building failed to sell at auction in April, 2021 and has been on the market since.
Ms James said a Sydney investor, who wished to remain anonymous, was attracted to the building's architecture and potential.
"He knows Goulburn and Taralga and has always admired the building," she said.
"He is very much interested in doing something good and making it into a space that people can use."
Ms James said the buyer wanted someone to run The Fireside Inn as a restaurant again. She is calling for expressions of interest and wants to hear people's ideas on its future use.
Firstly, the new owner will undertake internal improvements including painting, kitchen and bathroom renovations. Upstairs units remained in "beautiful condition" but just required updating.
The sale includes the restaurant's furniture and its distinctive decorative plate collection hanging on walls and shelves.
"They are very special and it's something people identify with The Fireside Inn," Ms James said.
During marketing, her agency fielded interest from parties who wanted to start an Irish Pub, and Italian restaurant and a Thai eatery. The latter opted for a nearby Auburn Street location and started Thai Som Boon.
Ms James said the sale price was reasonable, given the Goulburn commercial property sector was slightly down.
As a local, she's keen to see the restaurant up and running again. Ms James, who is the Lilac City Festival president, has the owner's permission to hold Devonshire teas in the building at this year's festival.
The Fireside Inn was commissioned by well-known retailer, John Knowlman, in the 1930s. It was designed to rekindle memories of his UK holiday. The warm red exterior bricks were specially selected and the building featured quaint brick chimneys, hand finished roof tiles, gabled roofs and low windows recaptured a "17th century picture."
He saw it as a way to generate employment during the Depression, family members said.
It started out as tea rooms but by the 1940s had established itself as a popular restaurant. Generations of Goulburn and district people held wedding receptions there.
John Knowlman's granddaughter, Louise Allison, said she had wonderful memories of many happy occasions at the Inn. This included her aunt, Judith Knowlman's wedding in January, 1953 at which Louise and her sister were bridesmaids.
Her aunt, Nancye, lived in one upstairs unit while Louise, her sister, Kit, and parents, Margaret and Ken Allison lived in another.
Ms Allison said she was delighted to see the building sold.
"It's been really sad that it's been closed so I hope someone opens it and provides a wonderful venue for Goulburn because I miss going there," she said.
"It's a wonderful building and the flats upstairs presents lots of opportunities. I hope the restaurant re-opens and that Goulburn people flock there and support it."
A portrait of John Knowlman, donated by Ms Allison, still hangs in the building beside the fireplace.
In other property news, Ms James' agency also sold historic property, Brigadoon, on Brisbane Grove Road on June 27.
The 1891 EC Manfred designed home, set on almost five hectares with several outbuildings, fetched $2.15m. It had been on the market since failing to sell at auction in November, 2023.
Ms James said a couple from Ireland who previously lived in Australia bought the property. They wanted to return to the country and planned to live at Brigadoon.
