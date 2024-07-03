New Saint Saviour's Dean aims to make cathedral a place for everyone

A round of applause broke out as The Very Reverend Gavin Krebs was installed as the eight Dean of Goulburn's Saint Saviour's Cathedral on Tuesday, July 2.
Earlier, the Cathedral bells pealed over the city, marking a historic moment.
Visiting bishops, Deans, clergy and archdeacons and a large congregation watched as the former pharmacist was installed as the Cathedral's eighth dean and inducted as rector of the parish.
Family and friends proudly looked on as Anglican Bishop of Canberra/Goulburn, The Right Reverend Mark Short, welcomed the 56-year-old to the role in a service full of tradition.
He said he had every confidence the new dean would take the diocese and parish forward. Dr Short previously told The Post that the then Reverend Krebs had "a clear vision for the Cathedral's ministry" and was committed to building on foundations laid by others and exploring new ways of reaching out to the community."
"He has a history of growing and serving congregations and ministries but also reaching out to new people," Dr Short said.
The moment was a special one for The Very Reverend Krebs, who was ordained as a priest at Saint Saviour's in 2018.
"There's been a lot of anxious excitement in the past few days. Anytime you go into a new role there's anxiety but excitement about new beginnings and building on what's already in place," he said.
"Seeing so many of my family and the people who have supported me in the past was very moving and special."
They included Canon Anne Wentzel who up until Tuesday was the cathedral's acting dean. She was dean of Bathurst when he was a lay preacher. She encouraged him to pursue a ministry.
On Tuesday, Canon Wentzel placed The Very Reverend Krebs' cope on him during the service. It had been specially purchased in England by his wife, Anna.
Representatives of his former parish, Saint Albans, Woden, presented him to the Bishop. Following his installation, Cathedral parishioners presented him with water, oil, bread, wine, a prayer book and the Royal Letters Patent, which declared Goulburn an Anglican diocese in 1863.
The new dean said the Cathedral was a very special place and he wanted it to be used more widely.
"I want it to be a place where everyone feels welcome," he said.
"We are not God's gatekeeper. Everyone is welcome and I will continue to foster and grow that...It's a place of solace, silence, personal restoration, joy and peace. If people can feel like that when they walk in, I'll feel my work is underway."
Former Goulburn MP, Pru Goward, spoke on the community's behalf. The Saint Saviour's parishioner said the city was very proud of the Cathedral, which had a "long and colourful history."
"This is one of Goulburn's greatest tourist attractions," she told the congregation.
"You'll find us to be be a small but mighty community and parish with a small but mighty choir that sings well above its weight."
"...You will find us welcoming and open to new ideas. We want our city to grow, spiritually as well, and be a place of love and community....We look forward to making you part of our family."
The congregation also heard from Mary Queen of Apostles parish priest, Father Joshy Kurien, and Dean of Christ Church Newcastle, the Very Reverend Katherine Bowyer.
Dr Short paid special tribute to Canon Anne Wentzel who was acting Saint Saviour's Dean from late 2022 until Tuesday. She will continue to play a role at the Cathedral.
The Very Reverend Krebs' installation came 18 months after former Dean, Phillip Saunders' retirement.
Parishioners welcomed his appointment. Cathedral warden, Leigh Bottrell sat on a selection sub-committee and said it was "a long and thorough process."
"Quite a number of people were considered but at the end, Gavin was a standout," he said.
"He has a long and difficult road ahead but he is one of the few people anywhere who can do it well and move Goulburn and Saint Saviour's forward. He's a can do man and we'll give him every support."
Former bishop of Canberra/Goulburn, The Right Reverend George Browning also gave his endorsement.
"He's a terrific appointment and will fulfil all the characteristics and roles of a dean. Gavin is an excellent senior priest leader of worship and a good spokesperson for the church and wider community," he said.
Dean Krebs' wife, The Reverend Anna Krebs, said the couple was very excited to be returning to Goulburn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.