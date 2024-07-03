Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Multiple fire crews scurry to house ablaze in rural village

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 3 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A house under construction at Tallong has been substantially destroyed by fire. Picture by RFS.
A house under construction at Tallong has been substantially destroyed by fire. Picture by RFS.

Update Wednesday 3.30pm

Fire crews have contained a house fire in Tamar Street, Tallong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.