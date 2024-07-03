Multiple fire crews scurry to house ablaze in rural village

Fire crews have contained a house fire in Tamar Street, Tallong.
RFS fire inspector, James Morris told The Post that crews responded quickly to the initial report at 1pm and found the structure fully involved with large amounts of black smoke billowing.
Twenty firefighters in five appliances contained the outbreak at about 2pm.
The single-storey colorbond structure was destroyed. There was also extensive damage to a rear veranda.
The male owner was home at the time and managed to save two white cockatoos in a cage.
Inspector Morris said no cause had been established but investigations were underway.
Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at Tallong.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy said a triple zero call at about 1pm Wednesday, July 3 alerted authorities to the fire in Tamar Street, Tallong, near Highland Way.
The house was fully involved when crews arrived.
More than 10 firefighters are working to control the blaze. RFS crews from Tallong, Marulan and Wingello are being assisted by two NSW Fire and Rescue units.
Mr Boddy said no other property was under threat and no one had been injured.
A cause has not yet been established.
Police also attended the scene. A fire investigator is en route.
It is the second fire in the village within a short period. On the night of Wednesday, June 19 a blaze destroyed a 12-metre by six metre shed at a nearby Bumballa Street property. The fire destroyed what Wingello brigade described as a large number of sentimental items being stored by the owner.
More details as they come to hand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.