How SES crews saved Hurricane the Great Dane from a smashed Berrima car

Being trapped alone in twisted metal, upside down and in the dark is enough to scare anyone, but not Hurricane the Great Dane.
The dog was travelling in a car with his owner when it crashed and rolled on the Old Hume Highway at Berrima overnight.
The vehicle was destroyed and came to rest on its roof, with dog and owner stuck inside, and Hurricane's foot trapped between the road and the car.
It was 7.45pm on Tuesday, July 2, and Hurricane's panicked owner managed to scramble out of the car and called triple-0 for help.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, with SES volunteers tasked to cut the terrified large dog out of the car.
"One of our workers got quite a shock when she peered in and saw a big dog," SES Southern Highlands Commander Dylan Whitelaw said.
An SES volunteer got into the crumpled upside down car to hold Hurricane and keep him calm while others worked to free him.
"He was very, very well behaved, he had a very calm demeanour," Mr Whitelaw said.
"We treated it as if we had a human trapped, we just wanted to make sure he and our team were safe.
"It was a pretty significant entrapment."
Crews cut and jemmied the car and finally the pawfect patient Hurricane was freed with only minor injuries to his paw.
"He wandered out and we put a lead on him," Mr Whitelaw said.
"Rescue operators praised Hurricane for his perfect behaviour and for being such a good boy."
Paramedics assessed the female driver of the car at the scene, she did not require transport to hospital.
