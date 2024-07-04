Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Low act': Intruders break-in and steal from charitable enterprise

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
July 4 2024 - 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growing Abilities manager, Doug Maggs, is disgusted by a break, entry and robbery at the Bradfordville charitable organisation over the weekend. Picture supplied.
Growing Abilities manager, Doug Maggs, is disgusted by a break, entry and robbery at the Bradfordville charitable organisation over the weekend. Picture supplied.

Managers of a plant nursery providing employment for people with disabilities say they're devastated by a recent break-in and robbery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.