'Low act': Intruders break-in and steal from charitable enterprise

Managers of a plant nursery providing employment for people with disabilities say they're devastated by a recent break-in and robbery.
Growing Abilities in Ross Street, Bradfordville, was broken into sometime between 3.30pm Friday, June 28 and 9am Saturday, June 29.
Manager Doug Maggs said the intruders scaled a 1.8 metre high fence that had barbed wire on top and then broke into the premises via a roller door.
There they stole all Growing Abilities' cordless power tools and $1000 in cash from a tin. They also made off with six trees.
Staff and volunteers discovered the break-in on Saturday morning.
"The volunteers feel devastated, gutted and quite violated," Mr Maggs said.
"They (intruders) didn't wreck or vandalise anything but they got what they wanted."
The charitable organisation has been operating for 14 years, more recently as an NDIS provider managed by Challenge Southern Highlands and the Welby Garden Centre. Growing Abilities provides employment and education for people with disabilities. It propagates and sells plants, trees and gardening supplies.
Mr Maggs, a horticulturalist, said he reported the break-in to police, who sent a forensics team.
"It's a low act for anyone to do but lower still to steal from a charity that's there to promote people's lives and skills," he said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Goulburn Police.
